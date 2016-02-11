NEP Group Supports 4K Soccer Broadcast

PITTSBURGH—The beautiful game was brought to the air-waves in 4K with the help of the NEP Group. The broadcast production services provider has announced that it aided a Univision Deportes broadcast of a soccer match between Mexico’s national team and Senegal.

For the broadcast, NEP provided a 4K mobile unit, cameras with long sports lenses in native 4K, EVS playback 4K machines, a 4K VIZ graphics unit and a Sony multi-channel 4K hard drive recorder.

The match, which the press release was the first live 4K soccer broadcast in North America, was streamed and delivered OTT to Sony 4K UHD TVs. The game was played Feb. 10 at Marlins Park in Miami.