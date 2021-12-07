NEP Group Opens Production Centers in L.A. and New York

PITTSBURGH—NEP Group has launched two new production centers, the NEP Production Center–Los Angeles and NEP Production Center–New York.

The new facilities, which are part of the company’s strategy of being a global leader in centralized production, are already online. They join the NEP production ecosystem of NEP’s VISTA Worldlink production center in Miami and other facilities in London, Oslo, Zurich, Hilversum, Singapore, Sydney and Melbourne.

The company also announced that NEP Group's global production ecosystem will add a Dallas-based datacenter in 2022, providing a backbone network to production centers and remote operator facilities in the U.S. Additional NEP and client production centers will be launched across the U.S., Europe, Middle East and Asia, enabling faster deployment of new technologies across multiple geographies.

The NEP Production Center–Los Angeles and NEP Production Center–New York, are designed to be innovative, flexible, and scalable facilities providing clients with more production options to create and tell their stories, NEP said.

They are also designed to help clients better utilize their top talent and crews by giving them centrally located facilities to use, like those in Los Angeles and New York. Such facilities, NEP said, will increase production value and produce savings in travel and expenses while reducing a production’s carbon footprint.

“Our vision is to provide solutions anywhere, any time, and in any way our client’s team wants to work,” said Mike Werteen, global president, NEP Broadcast Services. “So, whether you are working from an enabled mobile unit on location, in a studio, in one of our production centers, at your facility or even from home, you can be connected to our Global Centralized Production Platform with access to the latest technology housed in our data centers, all managed, monitored and controlled by one unified system.”

“Our goal is to take what we are already doing with mobile units and studios and expand the possibilities for how and where our clients can work, increase efficiency for them while offering them the latest technology and software solutions,” he added.