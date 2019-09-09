NEP Group Buys Aerial Video Systems

PITTSBURGH—NEP Group has signed an agreement to acquire Burbank, Calif.-based Aerial Video Systems, which offers HD wireless camera systems, aerial, mobile audio and video RF solutions for sports, entertainment and film production, NEP announced today. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, and the deal will close with FCC approval of certain license applications.

“We’ve worked alongside the AVS team for years and share a great deal of respect for their high-quality work and technology,” said Dan Grainge, president, NEP U.S. Specialty Capture. “AVS and NEP share similar service-oriented cultures that deliver exceptional results for our clients, so this will be a great fit for both organizations. We’re excited to bring their high-end wireless solutions and talent to our clients.”

The acquisition is in line with NEP’s strategy to be a leader worldwide in broadcast services, the company said. Solutions from AVS will complement and build upon the wireless AV capabilities of BSI (Broadcast Sports International), which NEP acquired late in 2018, NEP said.

AVS offers RF solutions for HD, 1080p, HDR and 4K UHD, turnkey live and recorded aerial coverage and fiber optic connectivity.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished at AVS,” said Randy Hermes, president of AVS. “Joining NEP’s growing, innovative Specialty Capture division will take us even further. Most importantly, our clients will have access to a full suite of broadcast and specialty services from the best in the business.”

Randy Hermes will continue to run AVS on a day-to-day basis and will report into Grainge.

More information is available on the NEP and AVS websites.