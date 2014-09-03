NEP Closes Mira Acquisition

PITTSBURGH—NEP has closed on its acquisition of the assets of MIRA Mobile Television, and will begin to integrate them into their US Mobile Units operation, the company announced this week. The completion of this deal expands NEP’s fleet of mobile units to more than 80 HD trucks worldwide. NEP announced the deal last month.



NEP’s worldwide network includes operations across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Brazil offering solutions for remote production, studio production, video display and host broadcasting. They will retain MIRA’s Portland and Bay Area field shops, which will join NEP’s current US facilities, including their headquarters in Pittsburgh and satellite locations in New York, Allentown, Chicago, and Van Nuys.

