NEP Chooses Signiant Media Shuttle To Accelerate File-Based Workflows

LEXINGTON, Mass.—NEP has selected Signiant Media Shuttle to accelerate file-based operations across its fleet of OB trucks, studios and flypacks, the company said today.

Media Shuttle will enable NEP clients to move media assets and associated metadata quickly and easily to and from venues. The solution will offer NEP customers fast, secure content exchange globally to any size production via any IP network without additional hardware on the truck, it said.

Sports workflows in recent years have become more complex, and the data payloads involved have grown dramatically. As more cameras are added with higher resolution, file sizes grow. There is also a larger number of distribution partners in the mix.

As a result, optimizing file flow to and from the venue before, during and after a live event is a necessity. Prior to a game, trucks must be loaded with graphics and pre-recorded segments. After the event, there is a rush to ensure all valuable content is safely sent home, the company said.

However, it is during the event that NEP clients and production partners may reap the greatest rewards from the new toolset, it said.

With Media Shuttle it will be easy for NEP to move content off its trucks fast during an event and ingest it to the desired storage or cloud-based platform, including NEP’s own Mediabank media asset management platform. Once in Mediabank, content can be distributed to global partners quickly, it said.

This content flow model aligns well with the live production trends that surfaced during the pandemic in which fewer people were on-site, the company said.

Media Shuttle offers NEP several advantages, including fast, secure, reliable movement of any size file over any IP network; no requirement for additional hardware on production trucks; preservation of structural metadata, including real-time time code, file names and the ability to add descriptive metadata on the fly; movement of content into and out of any type of storage; integration with NEP’s platform for virtual editing and asset management; web-based administration; and modern APIs for easy integration with Media Shuttle and other systems.