NEP Broadcasting rolls out pair of 3-D production trucks

NEP Broadcasting hit the road last week with two of nation's first mobile production trucks specifically equipped for live 3-D television.

NEP revamped its SS31 and built the new SS32 specifically for 3-D production. Both production trucks will be used to produce 3-D events across the country, beginning with ESPN's 3D coverage of the Home Run Derby, to air July 11 on ESPN 3D.

"ESPN has worked with NEP for three decades on major remote events across the United States, which now includes the exciting development of a 3-D production truck that will be used during ESPN 3D's inaugural year," says Chris Calcinari, ESPN VP, event operations.

SS32, NEP's newest mobile 3-D production truck, will serve as the primary mobile unit for ESPN's 3-D coverage. The truck is equipped with the latest 3-D imaging and camera rig technology from PACE. With a variety of PACE 3-D rigs that include Sony cameras and Fujinon lenses, EVS XT[2]+ servers, Sony SRW and Panasonic DVC Pro tape machines, a Sony MVS-8000X switcher and a Calrec Alpha audio board with BlueFin, SS32 can handle any size production.

The revamped SS31 can serve any type of production and is equipped with the latest technology including a variety of 3-D rig options, EVS XT[2] servers, support for 10 tape machines, a Sony MVS-8000A switcher and a Calrec Q2 audio console.

