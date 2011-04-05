NEP Broadcasting Denali California truck hits road for HD entertainment

NEP Broadcasting has rolled out Denali California, a new HD mobile production truck designed specifically for the unique requirements of large entertainment productions.

"Our Denali team of experts has three decades of experience in the entertainment industry,” said NEP CTO George Hoover. “We were able to draw on their expertise and understanding of this distinct set of needs to create an innovative solution that will set standards."

Designed and built at NEP's in-house integration facility, Denali California offers sophisticated audio and record capabilities in a one-truck solution that includes a production room, a private entrance vestibule and a large audio room with space for playback mixer and sweetener.

The truck is equipped with the latest technology, including a Calrec Apollo console (see “NEP deploys Denali California with Calrec Apollo console”), a Grass Valley Kalypso switcher with two Dveous/MX DVEs, Sony cameras and virtual monitor walls throughout. In addition, Denali California runs nsite, NEP's automatic, proactive monitoring, response and support system for all of its systems and equipment.

Denali California joins NEP's fleet of 39 HD and two 3-D mobile production trucks. It is set to start production on its first show with Mark Burnett on “The Voice,” which will air on NBC this April.