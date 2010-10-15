NEP Broadcasting adds Sweetwater, American Hi Definition

NEP Broadcasting said Oct. 12 that Sweetwater and American Hi Definition have entered into an agreement to merge into NEP's entertainment divisions and become part of NEP Broadcasting.

Sweetwater and American Hi Definition will work closely with NEP's existing entertainment divisions, which include Denali, a provider of mobile TV production facilities geared for entertainment events; Screenworks, providing LED screens, cameras and projectors for a variety of music and live events; NEP Studios, in Manhattan; Premiere Entertainment, a full-service production service for mobile and live-to-Web events; and Live Power, a power generation and distribution provider.

Sweetwater and American Hi Definition's digital projection, remote video production and display services complement NEP's offerings, according to a company announcement.

According to Bill Humphrey, president of NEP Entertainment, the merger improves the strategic position of the company to meet the growth in demand for live TV show, TV event and live streaming.