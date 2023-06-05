NEP Acquires PHABRIX T&M Units For NFL Coverage

THATCHAM, U.K.—NEP Group have purchased more than 30 Rx 2000 rasterizers from test and measurement expert PHABRIX for broadcast of NFL games.

The advanced analyzer/generator units, to be supplied in three batches, the Rx 2000 rasterizers will be used to text signals from broadcast trucks and other on-site systems at football stadiums, the company said.

The rasterizers support four channels of 2K/3G/HD/SD-SDI video and audio analysis and monitoring. They also can provide signal generation. Up to 16 devices can be analyzed and eye and jitter tested at the same time via an external display. Monitoring of the instruments and video can be done using dual built-in screens and audio speakers, it said.

The need to verify and validate signals while covering games motivated NEP to acquire the units. The mobile facilities provider also will use the Rx 2000s for quick signal generation and testing from central points in the operational systems as well as to provide accurate feedback to engineers and operations personnel on site, it said.

"Systems utilized by the league for game day operations are critical and support officiating, injury, coaching and other aspects, and therefore must be fully operational on the day,” said Scott Nardelli, senior vice president of integrated solutions at NEP U.S. Broadcast Services. “Having the appropriate test equipment on-site at each of the locations is imperative to achieving that goal of 100% uptime and no disruption of game operations. We were already familiar with the capabilities of PHABRIX equipment and are confident that the rasterizers will be beneficial to our production for the broadcasts.”