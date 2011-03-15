NeoGroupe creates custom applications division for TV broadcasters

NeoGroupe, the French broadcast software group, has created a new division dedicated to custom design of applications to support workflow and facilitate the creation of interactive services and advanced graphics. NeoGroupe will present the custom division along with some new off-the-shelf applications at the forthcoming NAB Show, in Las Vegas. The custom division will provide tailored development services for media industry clients in a range of interaction application areas, including programming, sales, production, broadcasting, verification and notifications.

The new products include a major release of NeoGroupe’s Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software called NeoWinners Version 3 Television and Radio, with enhancements including multichannel contest management and new Internet distribution capabilities to increase audience loyalty. There is also NeoStock for budget, purchasing and inventory management, allowing multisite companies to optimize their purchasing process in real time, manage their budget and track inventory.