NEC Display adds 80in model to lineup

NEC Display Solutions, a provider of commercial LCD display and projector systems, announced the V801 commercial-grade LCD monitor, an 80inch large-screen display that is LED Edge-lit, with a slim cabinet depth, lightweight design and an OPS-compliant expansion slot.

Designed to be easy to install, the V801 is ideal for applications that require larger screen sizes. With a full HD panel, integrated temperature sensors and fans, the V801 can handle extended use in locations such as education, retail, restaurants, training facilities and corporate boardrooms.

The V801 also features built-in, 10W speakers and an Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) compliant expansion slot. This future-proofs the display and allows for the seamless integration of a computer or other NEC/third-party accessories. Moreover, video, RS-232 control and power are passed internally from the display to the computer, eliminating additional cabling and simplifying installations.

The V801 display includes the following features:

LED backlighting technology for reduced power consumption;

Commercial-grade LCD panel and components, which enable extended run times;

1920 x 1080 full HD native resolution;

320/460 cd/m² brightness (typical/maximum) and 5000:1 contrast ratio;

DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI-D (in/out), VGA 15-pin D-sub (Composite, Component, S-Video), which enable connectivity to a wide range of peripherals;

RS-232C, Ethernet (RJ45), IR Remote, DDC/CIfor external control;

TileMatrix, which facilitates video walls up to 10 x 10;

Built-in ATSC digital tuner, which allows for HD broadcast capabilities (V801-AVT model only);

Bundled solution, which includes a V801 display and single board computer (OPS-PCAF-WS) for simple digital signage (V801-PC model only);

Optional accessories, including speakers, stand, a variety of internal and external computers, digital tuner, calibration kit and wall mount.

The V801 display will be available in June 2013. All products ship with a three-year limited parts and labor warranty.