Nebraska’s HuskerVision migrates to HD production with Telecast fiber technology

HuskerVision, the AV and broadcasting unit of the University of Nebraska Athletic Department, has installed fiber-optic video and audio equipment from Telecast Fiber Systems as part of a $4.2-million HD upgrade of the HuskerVision master control and production facilities. A state-of-the-art fiber-optic network, leveraging Telecast Fiber Systems technology, now links master control with the university's stadium and Bob Devaney Sports Center, giving HuskerVision centralized control of the big-screen HD presentations for all home football and basketball games.

Managed by systems integrator and Telecast Fiber Systems dealer Alpha Video, the HD upgrade of HuskerVision's production facilities was completed to coincide with the start of the college football season. The HuskerVision master control center receives signals over the fiber network from more than 30 camera sites in the stadium and the Devaney Center, and then transmits the live and instant-replay feeds to large-screen HD video displays at both venues. Video feeds are also transmitted to the HuskerVision production studios where they are used in a variety of team highlight sports programs and also handed off to national sports networks.

Numerous Panasonic P2 solid-state HD cameras are outfitted with Telecast CopperHead camera-mounted fiber-optic transceivers, and Telecast SMPTE Hybrid Elimination Devices (SHED) and HDX power adaptors enable the cameras to be remotely powered and centrally controlled. HuskerVision also uses Telecast's Adder II and Python II fiber-optic transceivers for bidirectional transport of audio and intercom signals and Viper II terminal gear to facilitate both analog and HD-SDI signal transport.