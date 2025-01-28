NDI Expands Certification Program To Software, Infrastructure Hardware

LISBON, Portugal—NDI has expanded its NDI Certified program to additional product categories, including for the first time software and infrastructure hardware products, such as network switches, to ensure users have access to a broader range of reliable, interoperable options for their workflows.

NDI will show some NDI Certified products from its partners during ISE 2025 in Barcelona (Feb. 4-7).

The NDI Certification Program ensures NDI-enabled products meet the technical guidelines for seamless interoperability within NDI workflows, providing an official endorsement of partners’ products and verifying their products against their marketing claims, the company said.

“By broadening the NDI Certified program, we’re making it easier than ever for professionals to access a diverse ecosystem of trusted solutions,” NDI Business Developer Director Donald Shaver said. “This milestone reflects our commitment to innovation and collaboration, ensuring that NDI-certified solutions meet the highest standards of performance and compatibility.”

Among the first partners in this expanded initiative are Netgear, with all switches from its M4250, M4300, M4350 and M4500 series; Thinlabs, featuring its PoE computers; Yamaha, with select network switches; and QuickLink, featuring its StudioPro and StudioEdge video production solutions, it said.

The expansion is made possible through a new partnership model that enables brands to enjoy all NDI usual partner benefits, including certification, even without licensing NDI Advanced. Newly certified products can be found online in the NDI Product Finder, the company said.

“As a longtime facilitator and designer of NDI networks since 2020, it was a natural choice to ensure that all of our AV-capable network switches would enter the NDI Certified family, a validation of the brand’s value in the ecosystem,” Richard Jonker, vice president of marketing and business development at Netgear, said.

See NDI at ISE 2025 booth at the NDI Ecosystem Booth 4G700.

More information on the NDI Certification Program is available online.

The NDI Product Finder is available online.

More information is available on the company’s website.