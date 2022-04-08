NDI Appoints Tarif Sayed President/GM

SAN ANTONIO—NDI, a division of Vizrt Group, has announced the appointment of Tarif Sayed, an experienced Silicon Valley technology executive, as its new president/GM.

Sayed has served in leadership roles with Dolby Laboratories and Nokia Technologies; most recently he has focused on nurturing technology start-ups. Tarif will report directly to Michael Hallén, CEO of Vizrt Group and will join the Vizrt Group Global Management Team.

Sayed will take over the NDI leadership from Michael Namatinia who has been leading the NDI business since 2019 and who, after 20 years of service to Vizrt Group, will take an extended leave of absence for personal reasons, the company said.

The appointment follows the announcement last month of the creation of the NDI Advisory Board ; a panel of experts who will support NDI as the company works to expand adoption of the video networking standard beyond the Media and Entertainment market.

“NDI is one of those amazing technologies that only comes around once in a generation and we are at a point where growth is on the edge of becoming phenomenal,” says Tarif Sayed, new President and GM of NDI. “The potential of this technology is boundless, and I cannot wait to work with the team as we take the NDI mission to the next level.”

NDI also has hired David Radoczy as its new Vice President of Business Development. Radoczy, a technology and broadcast veteran, joins NDI from the global media and tech firm, Deluxe and was previously with major broadcasters and service providers such as Sky UK, Star HK and Nine Network Australia.

“NDI is already the most widely used and the most recommended video-over-IP technology in the Media and Entertainment space. Adding experienced talent like David and Tarif to the team will help us expand NDI’s appeal to new markets,” said Michael Hallén, CEO of Vizrt Group.

“Michael has added a great deal of value to Vizrt Group over the years and has been hugely passionate about moulding NDI to be ready for its next stage of growth,” continues Hallén. “Tarif shares this passion and will build upon the solid partner relationships and innovative technology roadmap to ensure that even more people benefit from using NDI.”