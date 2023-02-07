NCTC Strengthens Tech Partnership with AMT
The new agreement with Advanced Media Technologies will provide NCTC members access to AMT's portfolio of solutions
LENEXA, Kan. & DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.—The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) has announced a new agreement with Advanced Media Technologies (AMT), which will provide NCTC members access to AMT's portfolio of solutions, including hardware partners such as DZS, CommScope and Plume.
AMT offers immediate shipment of hardware from a variety of manufacturers and will be specifically providing discounts for Wi-Fi 5 enabled devices that can provide up to 1 gig speeds for customers. Many Wi-Fi products will offer triband capability, self-installation options and the ability to function as a Plume WorkPass Gateway. All of which offer value-added experiences for NCTC members and their customers, the NCTC reported.
"For over a decade, AMT has been a partner to NCTC and our members; we are now entering into a more strategic phase of our relationship, which is poised to bring our members even greater technology options, service offerings and cost savings," said Lou Borrelli, CEO NCTC.
For more information, visit: https://nctconline.org (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
