NCTC Strengthens Tech Partnership with AMT

LENEXA, Kan. & DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.—The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) has announced a new agreement with Advanced Media Technologies (AMT), which will provide NCTC members access to AMT's portfolio of solutions, including hardware partners such as DZS, CommScope and Plume.

AMT offers immediate shipment of hardware from a variety of manufacturers and will be specifically providing discounts for Wi-Fi 5 enabled devices that can provide up to 1 gig speeds for customers. Many Wi-Fi products will offer triband capability, self-installation options and the ability to function as a Plume WorkPass Gateway. All of which offer value-added experiences for NCTC members and their customers, the NCTC reported.

"For over a decade, AMT has been a partner to NCTC and our members; we are now entering into a more strategic phase of our relationship, which is poised to bring our members even greater technology options, service offerings and cost savings," said Lou Borrelli, CEO NCTC.