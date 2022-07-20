NCTC, Evolution Digital Partner on Wi-Fi and Android TV Products

LENEXA, Kan. & CENTENNIAL, Colo.—Evolution Digital and the National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc., (NCTC) have inked a new multi-year agreement that will continue to make Evolution Digital’s robust suite of broadband and Android TV products available to more than 700 independent service providers across the U.S.

As part of the deal, NCTC’s member operators may access Evolution Digital’s leading OpenSync certified devices, enabling Plume’s award-winning SaaS Experience Platform. The deal also provides the option for NCTC members to offer to end-user customers Evolution Digital’s line of Android TV hardware including eSTREAM 4K, EVO FORCE 1 and EVO PRO.

“This new agreement further builds upon the trusted and long-standing relationship between Evolution Digital and NCTC,” said Marc Cohen, chief revenue officer of Evolution Digital. “We are excited to continue our close partnership to enable best-in-breed services for the connected whole-home ecosystem. Evolution Digital’s acumen for delivering the latest innovative technology at a competitive price point, coupled with NCTC’s reliability and efficiency for managing materials and transactions, breeds reliability and promptness with the service providers that we jointly serve. We look forward to working closely with NCTC.”

Lou Borrelli, CEO of NCTC added that “Evolution Digital is simply a great NCTC partner. They are offering our members the Western Hemisphere’s leading Android TV hardware, and terrific software products to our members at the best prices. This is a win-win for all.”