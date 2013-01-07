NCTA Issues Call for 2013 Cable Show Speakers

WASHINGTON -- The Nataional Association of Cable and Telecommunications is gearing up for the 2013 Cable Show. The organization has put out a call for speakers for the June 10-12 event.



It asks for individuals who have insights about today’s cable industry. Submissions are officially open for speakers and panel participants who can address a wide variety of topics, from breakthrough technology to multi-screen programming to competitive marketplace strategies…and more. Last year’s session topics included the impact of UHDTV on cable operations, regulation and legislation, content delivery strategies, technology interfaces and more.



Submission guidelines are as follows: · All pages should be filled out completely. All fields are required except those marked optional.

· Submission should include a short topic, a summary of the topic that you, or your recommended speaker, are proposing, along with a short explanation of why this speaker and topic should be chosen.

· You may only propose one speaker at a time. After each completed submission, you will have the option to propose an additional speaker.

· NCTA does not accept proposals for pre-formed panels. If you’d like multiple speakers to be considered for the same panel, you will need to submit each speaker individually with the same topic.

· The deadline to submit speaker proposals is Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013.

· NCTA does not provide an honorarium, compensation, or travel reimbursements for selected speakers.



Submissions may be made at The Cable Show website.