NBN Goes On-Air with SSL



Newcastle, NSW, Australia (February 16, 2011)--Australia's NBN Television recently installed an SSL C10 HD compact broadcast console for use in its on-air news studio.



As an independent affiliate of the Nine Network, NBN (Newcastle Broadcasting New South Wales) broadcasts its own local news, current affairs programming and sports, and the Nine Network line-up of Australian and international programs. NBN's C10 HD is a 32+8-fader console with dual redundant power and processing that were critical for NBN's one-hour news broadcast.



NBN was the first to produce a nightly regional news bulletin in full digital format using a digital-friendly news set and commissioned Australia's first fully High Definition digital OB van. In May 2010, NBN started experimenting with 3D HD broadcasting.



NBN undertook an evaluation of the various console options available, with emphasis on a solution that would provide all the features and core requirements, such as console size and available options, needed for the application, within budget constraints.



"We were looking at all the options, and had virtually made a decision to purchase an alternative brand, when I saw the C10 at the 2010 SMPTE last July," says Leo Perren, studio engineer for NBN. "The C10, a new model just released by SSL at the time, provided the configuration, layout and features we were looking for at the right price, as budget considerations were very important to us."



-- Pro Sound News



