NBCU to Deliver Exclusive Spanish-Language Super Bowl Telecast

LOS ANGELES—NBC Universo, formerly mun2, will debut on Sun., Feb. 1, as the home of the exclusive Spanish-language telecast of Super Bowl XLIX. The network will offer comprehensive football coverage and nine consecutive hours of football action and related coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET.



AT&T U-verse, Cablevision’s Optimum TV, Comcast’s Xfinity TV, Cox Communications, DirecTV, Dish Network, and Verizon FiOS will be offering a one-day free preview, including Super Bowl XLIX in Spanish. All told, more than 74 million homes will have access to Super Bowl XLIX in Spanish through these television providers. In addition, NBC Universo will feature Super Bowl XLIX in Spanish and “La NFL en NBC Universo Super Bowl XLIX Pre-Game Show” online at www.nbcuniverso.com as a free preview of its TV Everywhere offering via desktop streaming.



NBC Universo will offer “Sabor al Super Bowl,” a one-hour special behind-the-scenes preview at 2 p.m. ET; “Estrellas del Medio Tiempo,” a Super Bowl halftime retrospective, at 3 p.m. ET; “Road to the Super Bowl,” a look back at the 2014 NFL season, at 4 p.m. ET; “La NFL en NBC Universo Super Bowl XLIX Pre-Game Show” at 5 p.m. ET; and game coverage in Spanish starting at 6 p.m.



The live coverage will be narrated by play-by-play announcer Rene Giraldo, along with color commentator Edgar Lopez and sideline reporter Veronica Contreras.



