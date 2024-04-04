NBCU Local Streaming News Channels Plan Extensive Live Solar Eclipse Special

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal Local has announced that it will present comprehensive coverage of the upcoming total solar eclipse on its NBC and Telemundo streaming news channels on April 8, beginning at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

The free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels will feature multiple hours of bilingual coverage, with reporting from Mexico to Maine, as the astronomical event crosses North America.

The live special anchoring the extended streaming coverage will be produced by Dallas-Fort Worth’s NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX. The program will be led by anchors Brian Curtis, Deborah Ferguson, Nancy Leal and Carlos Zapata, and chief meteorologists Nestor Flecha and Rick Mitchell from Reunion Tower in Dallas. Additional reporters and meteorologists will contribute from more than a dozen different locations in the eclipse’s path.

Program schedules vary by channel. Select NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations will deliver complementary or exclusively local coverage on their respective stations and streaming channels, including NBC Chicago News (beginning at 8 a.m. CT).

NBCU Local’s 24/7 streaming news portfolio includes 11 NBC local news channels – which cover each of NBCU Local’s NBC-owned station markets – and four regional Telemundo channels: Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Florida, Noticias Telemundo Noreste and Noticias Telemundo Texas.

NBC local news streaming channels eclipse coverage includes:

NBC New York News – Coverage starting at 12 p.m. ET

NBC Los Angeles News – Coverage starting at 9 a.m. PT

NBC Chicago News – Coverage starting at 8 a.m. CT

NBC Philadelphia News – Coverage starting at 12 p.m. ET

NBC Dallas News – Coverage starting at 11 a.m. CT

NBC Washington DC News – Coverage starting at 12 p.m. ET

NBC SF Bay Area News – Coverage starting at 9 a.m. PT

NBC Boston News – Coverage starting at 2 p.m. ET

NBC South Florida News – Coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET

NBC San Diego News – Coverage starting at 9 a.m. PT

NBC Connecticut News – Coverage starting at 12 p.m. ET

Noticias Telemundo California – Coverage starting at 9 a.m. PT

Noticias Telemundo Florida – Coverage starting at 2 p.m. ET

Noticias Telemundo Noreste – Coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. ET

Noticias Telemundo Texas – Coverage starting at 11 a.m. CT