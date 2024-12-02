NBC’s Thanksgiving-Night NFL Game Attracts a Record 26 Million-Plus Viewers
Primetime game pulls in more than 26 million viewers for third straight year
STAMFORD, Conn.—Despite a lopsided halftime score that saw the Green Bay Packers up by 21 points, NBC Sports said its coverage of the Pack’s 30-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins pulled in 26.6 million total viewers across NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo, NBC Sports Digital and NFL Digital platforms.
The game, which had a peak audience of 31.3 million in the second quarter, marked the third consecutive NBC NFL Thanksgiving night game to top 26 million viewers, based on Total Audience Delivery (TAD) derived from live-plus-same-day custom fast nationals from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics.
The game registered a national NBC TV household rating of 8.9/31.
Top metered markets for Dolphins-Packers (based on 44 markets available) were:
- Milwaukee: 32.5/70
- Minneapolis: 15.4/46
- West Palm Beach, Florida: 13.6/36
- Kansas City: 12.9/40
- Norfolk, Virginia: 11.3/36
- Pittsburgh: 10.6/29
- Sacramento, California: 10.6/41
- Cincinnati: 10.6/31
- Denver: 10.4/37
- Las Vegas: 10.0/37
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.