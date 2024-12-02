NBC’s Thanksgiving-Night NFL Game Attracts a Record 26 Million-Plus Viewers

The Thanksgiving night Miami Dolphins-Green Bay Packers game drew 26.6 million viewers across platforms, NBC said, citing its Total Audience Delivery metric.

STAMFORD, Conn.—Despite a lopsided halftime score that saw the Green Bay Packers up by 21 points, NBC Sports said its coverage of the Pack’s 30-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins pulled in 26.6 million total viewers across NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo, NBC Sports Digital and NFL Digital platforms.

The game, which had a peak audience of 31.3 million in the second quarter, marked the third consecutive NBC NFL Thanksgiving night game to top 26 million viewers, based on Total Audience Delivery (TAD) derived from live-plus-same-day custom fast nationals from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

The game registered a national NBC TV household rating of 8.9/31.

Top metered markets for Dolphins-Packers (based on 44 markets available) were:

Milwaukee: 32.5/70

Minneapolis: 15.4/46

West Palm Beach, Florida: 13.6/36

Kansas City: 12.9/40

Norfolk, Virginia: 11.3/36

Pittsburgh: 10.6/29

Sacramento, California: 10.6/41

Cincinnati: 10.6/31

Denver: 10.4/37

Las Vegas: 10.0/37