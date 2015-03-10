NBC4, WTOP Form New Partnership

WASHINGTON – NBC4 Washington and 103.5 WTOP have agreed on a new partnership with their TV, radio and social media programs. The news programs will join forces on March 25.

The multiplatform initiative will provide coverage on news, weather and traffic on TV, radio and digital and mobile devices. NBC 4 and WTOP will also combine to cover breaking news stories. NBC4’s Storm Team 4 will provide weather reports every ten minutes on the eights WTOP stations, WTOP.com and WTOP’s social properties. Reporters from both NBC4 and WTOP will be featured on each other’s newscasts throughout the day.

This new partnership marks the end of WTOP’s relationship with Washington, D.C. ABC affiliate WJLA, which was recently acquired by Baltimore-based Sinclair Broadcast Group. The change in ownership had no real effect on WTOP’s decision, Senior Vice President and General Manager Joel Oxley told The Washington Post.