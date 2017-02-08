NBC Starts Countdown to 2018 Winter Olympics Across Platforms

STAMFORD, CONN.—The countdown is on for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, with NBCUniversal planning celebratory announcements and coverage across its broadcast and digital platforms.

Set to begin one year from today, Feb. 8, NBCUniversal is ushering in the 2018 Winter Olympics with a consumer engagement “road-block” that consists of a 60-second promo narrated by “This is Us” actor Milo Ventimiglia. NBC will air the promo across its broadcast and cable networks, its websites, and social media.

In addition, NBC Sports Group will have exclusive coverage across its broadcast, digital and social media platforms. This will include stories on Winter Olympic athletes, pictures, graphics and airing of the “road-block.”

NBC News will also contribute some special reports, including interviews with Winter Olympic athletes and reports from PyeongChang.

The XXIII Winter Olympics in PyeongChang will take place from Feb. 8-25.