NBC Sports Relies On Harmonic Edge To Deliver 4K HDR Olympics Coverage To Affiliates

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Sports is using the Harmonic Edge media processing solution for its production of the ongoing XXIV Olympic Winter Games from Beijing.

The broadcaster is relying on the software-based Edge solution to deliver live 4K HDR broadcasts with immersive audio to local stations and affiliates. The distribution of UHD HDR spans the duration of the games.

The Harmonic Edge solution, used to enable live 4K HDR broadcasts of the Opening Ceremony and nightly primetime coverage, is streamlining Olympic feeds from Beijing while ensuring the high-quality HDR. Edge is deployed at participating NBC affiliates, automatically switching between UHD HDR coverage of the Olympics and HD local news.

"With only half a year separating the Summer and Winter Games, Harmonic's ability to optimize XOS to reduce the number of staff needed to operate commercial integration across participating stations while maintaining high video/audio quality and system stability was critical," said Anil Abraham, senior director or architecture and engineering at NBCUniversal

"Harmonic helped NBC Sports deliver the first-ever broadcast distribution of UHD HDR at scale and is proud to be part of this next important milestone for the industry," said Bar. "It's yet another way that our video technology is pushing forward innovation to bring immersive experiences and even greater impact to live sports events."