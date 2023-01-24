NBC Sports Regional Networks Tap Ross Video to Improve Workflows & Production

OTTAWA, Canada—Ross Video has announced that NBC Sports Regional Networks will be using its XPression real-time motion graphics system and PIERO sports graphics analysis platform.

The five RSN’s, which are part of NBCUniversal Local, plan to use the Ross solutions to deliver compelling, visually rich productions while improving workflows.

The NBC Sports Regional Networks, which are NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia, provide live coverage of 12 NBA, NHL and MLB teams, totalling more than 1,500 games annually.

Ross’ XPression, which is widely used by NBCUniversal Local’s NBC and Telemundo-owned stations, will provide the RSNs with one tool to manage all on-screen and studio-wall graphics. Ross Video’s Rocket Surgery Creative Services will convert the RSNs existing graphics packages and rebuild eye-catching graphics within XPression, the companies said.

“We’re thrilled that NBC Sports Regional Networks is working with our team to boost their workflow operations and to help engage with their audiences through our powerful and flexible graphics and sports-analysis tools,” explained Kevin Cottam, vice president of sports and live events at Ross Video. “Modern sports broadcasters expect these tools to work together seamlessly, and the modern sports fan expects more from their coverage. With the combination of XPression and PIERO, the RSNs now have a best-in-class solution that will present real-time data and cutting-edge graphic analysis to break down the biggest moments of a game.”

In addition, several of the NBC Sports Regional Networks will also be adopting the PIERO sports graphics analysis platform for analysis and telestration.

PIERO can add industry-leading graphics and effects to more than 20 of the world’s most popular major sports, Ross said. The system combines video-based effects with 3D replays and advanced virtual graphics. PIERO breaks down key moments with graphical analysis, real-time data-driven graphics, and unique shots and perspectives. Additionally, PIERO’s wide range of effects helps producers, presenters, and commentators analyze critical moments of any game more effectively. With PIERO, talent can use large touchscreen displays on studio sets to add telestration to the telecast live on-air, Ross said.