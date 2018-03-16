NBC Sports Digital Touts 93M Unique Users in February

STAMFORD, CONN.—NBC was billing February as the “Best Feb Ever” in the weeks prior and that title held true for its NBC Sports Digital platform, as the network has announced that it set a record in unique users for the month of February on NBC Sports Digital with 93 million, according to multiplatform data released by comScore. The surge of unique users came as NBC Sports Digital provided coverage for the 2018 Winter Olympics, Super Bowl LII and Premier League coverage.

Yahoo Sports-NBC Sports Network’s 93 million unique users beat out second-place ESPN’s monthly unique users in February by 31 percent, as ESPN generated 71 million unique users during the month.

In NBC Sports Digital’s history, February was the second best month in terms of unique users, only trailing August 2016, when it generated 110 million unique users during its coverage for the 2016 Summer Olympics, NASCAR, the Premier League’s opening weekends and NFL preseason games. This year topped previous high marks in February, including February 2017 (51 million) and the Sochi-led Olympics in February 2014 (64 million).

[NBC Olympics Coverage Included 2.17 Billion Total Streaming Minutes]

Yahoo Sports-NBC Sports Network reportedly delivered 721 million minutes of streamed desktop video throughout February, good enough for the top spot among comScore’s Sports category. That represented a 387 percent increase over February 2017 (148 million minutes).

In addition, NBC-owned Golf Channel Digital was up 24 percent year-over-year for total minutes streamed (27.2 million) in February. All four PGA Tour events during the month recorded their highest live stream minute totals, per NBC. Consumption of Golf Channel Digital content across its website and mobile app were also up 13 percent for page views (87 million) and 5 percent for unique devices (4.2 million) from 2017.