NBC Sports Chicago To Deliver Alternative “Hawkcast” Telecasts

CHICAGO—NBC Sports Chicago has announced that it will be producing supplementary Blackhawks home game telecasts this season entitled, HawkCast.

The HawkCast will featuring a dedicated camera solely focused on select Blackhawks players, including rookie sensation Connor Bedard.

The first of ten HawkCast productions this season will air on Tuesday, December 5 when the Blackhawks host the Central Division rival Nashville Predators live from the United Center.

All ten HawkCast game telecasts will air exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago Plus with the standard game telecast airing on the main NBC Sports Chicago channel location.

All HawkCast game telecasts will feature a separate team of NBC Sports Chicago analysts calling the “iso-cam” action, which will include Blackhawks Pre/Postgame Live host Pat Boyle, Blackhawks studio analysts Caley Chelios, Tony Granato and John Scott, Blackhawks “Insider” Charlie Roumeliotis, along with additional Blackhawks alumni and guests.

The NBC Sports Chicago main channel location’s standard production will feature Chris Vosters handling play-by-play duties with veteran NHL analyst/former Blackhawks goaltender Darren Pang providing expert game analysis.

“We’re looking forward to presenting our special ‘HawkCast’ presentations showcasing Connor and other select Blackhawks players during their full shift on the ice,” said John Schippman, vice president of sports content, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “These exclusive telecasts on NBC Sports Chicago Plus will enable Blackhawks fans to experience the player’s movements and entire on-ice mindset in a brand-new way.”