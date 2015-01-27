NBC Resets With New Tech for Super Bowl XLIX

Fireworks go off as the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl XLVIII

at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Feb. 2, 2014.



PHOENIX—NBC will put its broadcast

sports prowess to the test on Feb.

1 when it takes on the task of covering

Super Bowl XLIX, and it will do so with a

new slate of production trucks, 4K cameras

and graphics technology designed to

showcase the sport’s biggest moment of

the year.

It all begins with numbers.

“Many of the challenges are the sheer

numbers that a Super Bowl brings,” said

Ken Goss, senior vice president of Remote

Operations for NBC Sports, who notes the

need for “hundreds of additional technical and production staff, building a small city of

TV trucks and office trailers, and running

fiber not only inside the stadium but from

various set locations thousands of feet away

from the main TV compound.”

NEW NEP TRUCK



Not to mention another usually little-discussed

but supremely important logistical

priority: the feeding and housing of more

than 400 talent, production staff, engineers,

scenic and lighting personnel over a two-week

period.



The University of Phoenix Stadium will host Super Bowl XLIX, Feb. 1.



To pull off this year’s event, NBC will

bring in a compound of production vehicles,

including 18 mobile units and 11 office

trailers, and will take over several rooms inside

the University of Phoenix stadium to

build an Avid edit facility. That facility will

be used to create graphics and features that

will be aired during NBC’s six hours of pregame

programming as well as for programming

used during the game itself.

The network will handle both a six-hour

pregame show and the live event by

employing one of the newest production

trucks on the market, the ND1. The ND1

is NBC’s Sunday Night Football’s newest

mobile television unit, which consists

of four 53-foot double expanding trailers

and equipment that includes a Calrec

Apollo digital audio console, Evertz

EQX router, EVS XT3 media servers, and

a Grass Valley Kayenne K-Frame Elite

Switcher with 192x96 I/O capability and

a 9 M/E control panel.

According to NEP, the ND1 uses new

design tactics, construction techniques

and materials; the result is a truck that has

larger interior space but a smaller physical

footprint. NBC will also be taking advantage

of the ND1’s 100-percent fiber-optic

connectivity between truck and stadium;

make that 33 miles of cable, which is being

strung and connected inside the stadium.

“[ND1 is] perfectly matched to support

[our football coverage]… and continues

our legacy of working [with NEP] to push

broadcast technology forward,” Goss said.



On the field, NBC will employ 45 Sony

HDC-2500 cameras with a mix of Canon DigiSuper

lenses that include lenses in the

100x, 95x, 86x and 22x range. The network

will rely on a number of specialty cameras

as well, including two Sony HDC-3300 HD

Super Motion cameras, four Grass Valley



NBC Sports will deploy two Sony HDC-3300 HD Super Motion cameras on the field.



LDX-86 XtremeSpeed cameras with Canon

86x9.5 lenses, and five I-Movix 4K cameras

with Fuji Cinematic 85x300mm lenses,

which are designed for very high-frame

rate ultra-slow motion sports coverage up

to 120fps at 4Kp60. The network will also

use a Steadicam and cablecam to round out

coverage. Although the network does plan

to utilize 4K ultra HD technology down-converted

to 1080i, it will not be offering

an overall 4K broadcast.

4K CLARITY



There’s a number of benefits, both aesthetic

and technical, in capturing the game

in 4K, Goss said.

“There can be a huge advantage having

4K cameras capture and record the

action,” he said. “Inevitably there are plays

that need a closer look to determine if a

receiver catches a ball in bounds, or if a

player crosses the goal line, and a few other

instances that require a tight shot of the

play. The 4K cameras can capture this with

extreme clarity. That has been an issue with

conventional HD cameras.”



Playback will be handled by 19 EVS XT3

playout and replay servers, as well as two EVS

Spot Boxes. Spot Box runs on the EVS XT servers

to allow control by third-party switcher

and automation systems as well as enable import

and playback from various graphics and

NLE systems and external drives.

NBC will also be deploying—the first

time for the network—several DreamCatcher

production and instant replay systems

from Evertz that include a customizable interface

and an IP-based replay feature that

serves NBC as a technical storytelling tool.



NBC will handle both a six-hour pregame show and the live event by employing one of the newest

production trucks on the market, NEP’s ND1.



“The DreamCatcher systems [will be] recording

the output of the 4K cameras and

can zoom into the action quickly for instant

replays,” Goss said. In addition to the recent

introduction of new Grass Valley LDX cameras,

the network will also use Ross Video

production technology for displaying virtual

graphics from the goal post cameras.



The network will mic the field with more

than 100 microphones, including Sony ECM-77 and ECM-66 lavalier mics, Sennheiser

cardioid ME 64 mics, Sennheiser 416P short

shotgun tube mics, Sennheiser MD46 reporter

mics, and Audio Technica BP-4025

field mics and 4029 stereo shotgun mics.

Graphics will be overseen by NBC Coordinating

Producer Fred Gaudelli, who will

employ the ChyronHego Mosaics graphics

platform as well as a number of new solutions,

including the company’s new “Virtual

1st” 1st & 10 football graphics technology

that’s being employed in concert with

SportsMEDIA and N-Cam real-camera tracking

technology.

The network’s pregame show is as much

an event as the game itself, and NBC will

pull in 26 Sony HDC-2500 cameras with

Canon lenses, three jib cameras including

one 24-foot jib, and two 9-foot jibs and four

Steadicams. For playback, the network will

be using a number of EVS XT2 and XT3

6-channel ingest and replay servers.



