NBC Olympics Bringing Linear Acoustic to Rio Games

CLEVELAND—Linear Acoustic has been tapped by NBC Olympics, a division of NBC Sports Group, to provide audio upmixing and technical support to its coverage of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro from Aug. 5-21. The audio company has been brought on to help NBC Olympics deliver 5.1 channel surround sound for the broadcast.

More than 40 of Linear Acoustic’s Upmax v4 units, with remote controls, have been acquired by NBC Olympics, according to a press release. Linear is also supposed to provide MT2000 Multichannel Bitstream analyzers and on-site technical support.

Linear Acoustic is part of the Telos Alliance of companies and is based in Cleveland.