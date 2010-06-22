NBC News wins five Edward R. Murrow Awards

NBC News, CBS News and the Associated Press are big winners of 2010 National Edward R. Murrow Awards honoring excellence in electronic journalism, the RTDNA announced last week.

NBC News received five Murrow Awards, including the award for overall excellence in the network TV grouping. The organization also won Murrows for best newscast, breaking news, writing and hard news reporting.

CBS News earned four Murrow Awards in the network TV grouping, including two (feature reporting and investigative reporting) for “60 Minutes” and two (news documentary and news series) for CBS News.





This year’s awards also marked the first time the RTDNA recognized audio and video news produced exclusively for online news organizations. The Associated Press won every award presented to an online news organization with a national audience, including the award for news series with the entry “Marine’s Diary,” an interactive, three-part video essay. CNN.com took the award for network TV website.



ABC News received the Murrow Award for continuing coverage in the network TV grouping for its coverage of the 2009 Iranian elections. In all, 59 news organizations are being honored with 89 Edward R. Murrow awards.



This year’s Murrow Award winners for overall excellence include: NBC News (network television); Star Tribune, Minneapolis, MN, (online news operation, local);

KHOU-TV, Houston (TV, large market); and KTVB-TV, Boise, ID, (TV, small market).



The awards will be presented Oct. 11 at the RTDNA Awards Dinner in New York City.