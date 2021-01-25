NBC News Debuts New D.C. Bureau Studios

WASHINGTON—NBC News pulled the curtain back on its new Washington, D.C., Bureau, which spans six stories, 80,000 square feet and seven state-of-the-art studios for use by NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC News Channel, Noticias Telemundo and Sky News.

Nine NBCU News Group programs will broadcast from the new bureau in 2021, including “Meet the Press With Chuck Todd,” which was the first program to use the new space on Jan. 24. MSNBC primetime, dayside, morning and weekend programming will originate from the new studio as well.

The D.C. bureau will also serve as the home base for special programming for “TODAY,” “NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt,” NBC News Special Reports and MSNBC special coverage for major Washington events, like inaugurations, State of the Unions and others.

The bureau’s design was inspired by neoclassical and federal-style architecture seen throughout D.C. The space features 14-foot high ceilings, modern lighting, contemporary finishes and technology that NBC News says reflects modern newsroom aesthetics and advances in broadcast production. This includes 650 square feet of tracking LED walls.

A main first floor studio has 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows that allow the public to look in on the live news production. There is also exterior-facing LED screens that show live programming and running news tickers on the facade of the building.

In addition, the space features what NBC News describes as heightened technology for the expansion of CNBC Digital’s politics team and improved direct broadcast coverage of news from D.C.

More than 400 NBCU News Group employees will work from the new bureau, including the network’s White House, Capitol Hill and political units; the investigative, national security, Pentagon, Justice Department, foreign affairs and transportation reporting teams; the Washington-based NBC News Digital operations; and producers of “TODAY,” “NBC Nightly News” and MSNBC.

NBC News’ D.C. operations had taken place at 4001 Nebraska Ave. for more than 60 years prior to this move to 400 North Capitol St. NW. WRC-TV NBC4, the D.C.-area affiliate, will continue to broadcast from 4001 Nebraska Ave.