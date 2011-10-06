National EAS Test and Public Files on FCC October Meeting Agenda

WASHINGTON: The Federal Communications Commission will provide an update on the planned nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, and discuss modernizing TV station public files at its next open meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27.



The commission will consider an Order on Reconsideration of the 2007 Enhanced Disclosure Report and Order and a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking proposing to replace television broadcast stations’ public files with online public files to be hosted by the commission.



The FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau will provide a brief update on the status of preparations for the national test of the Emergency Alert System to be held on Nov. 9, 2011, at 2 p.m. EST.



The commission also will consider a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to comprehensively reform and modernize the universal service and intercarrier compensation systems to ensure that all Americans have access to robust, affordable broadband and mobile services.



The Open Meeting is scheduled to start 10:30 a.m. in Room TW-C305, at 445 12th Street, S.W., Washington, D.C. The event will be shown live at FCC.gov/live.



The November commission meeting date has been changed to Nov. 30, 2011.

