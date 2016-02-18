NATE Releases 100 Percent Tie-Off Safety Video

WATERTOWN, S.D.—Ahead of the National Association of Tower Erectors UNITE 2016 Conference, NATE has released the second video in its Climber Connection campaign, a 100 percent Tie-Off Safety Video.

The video highlights practical 100 percent tie-off safety tips to ensure workers are adhering to standards that govern fall protection. The video provides a testimonial from a tower climber discussing safe 100 percent tie-off practices and promoting a zero tolerance policy.

NATE is encouraging tower climbers and wireless industry stakeholders to share the video through their social media accounts, with the hashtag #ClimberConnection. The organization also encourages employees and employers to sign the 100 percent Tie-Off 24/7 Commitment Certificate, which can be downloaded here.

To watch the 100 Percent Tie-Off Safety Video, click here.