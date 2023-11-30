NASCAR Inks New Deals with Prime Video, TNT Sports

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida—New NASCAR sports rights deals with Amazon’s Prime Video and Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT Sports will see more sports available on streaming media in 2025.

In addition to the new deals with Prime Video and TNT, Fox and NBC also renewed their deals with NASCAR. They will continue to carry the majority of races, with 14 events on each broadcaster.

Under the new seven-year media rights agreement, beginning in 2025, Prime Video will be the exclusive home of five NASCAR Cup Series races in the early summer. NASCAR joins the growing Prime Video catalog of top tier live sports in the U.S.

Starting in 2025, TNT Sports will return to covering NASCAR as the exclusive home to five NASCAR Cup Series races each Summer, airing in consecutive weeks on TNT and B/R Sports Add-On on Max. Additionally, truTV and Max will exclusively simulcast the second half of the NASCAR Cup Series practices and qualifying sessions each season.

“We’re thrilled to bring the excitement and power of NASCAR to our Prime members, with five Cup Series races coming to Prime Video each season, starting in 2025,” said Jay Marine, vice president and global head of sports, Prime Video. “NASCAR Cup Series racing is an iconic American tradition, and it will be a sensational addition to the lineup of premium live sports on Prime Video.”

"With their compelling innovations in streaming multiple live feeds and data-driven insights, Prime Video has quickly become a staple in the homes of millions of consumers and sports fans throughout the country, including many NASCAR fans," said NASCAR president Steve Phelps. "We are thrilled to pair our proven ability to bring a large-scale audience of passionate fans with Prime Video's potential to introduce our sport to new viewers utilizing their unique platform beginning in 2025.”

As part of the TNT Sports agreement, the new deal will also include expansive digital rights for content streaming via the B/R Sports Add-On on the Max streaming service — allowing for the full use of new technologies to develop immersive viewing experiences — and highlight rights for Bleacher Report’s digital and social platforms, the companies said.

“We are thrilled to welcome NASCAR back to TNT Sports, and build on our rich, shared history of providing immersive fan experiences that only our world-class team can deliver,” said Luis Silberwasser, chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. “This agreement expands our portfolio of premium sports content throughout the Summer and further elevates Max and our leading linear networks. We look forward to utilizing all of our resources to create new opportunities for compelling storytelling that connects with our fans, as we present the thrilling action and excitement on the track in innovative ways throughout the entire NASCAR season.”

“TNT Sports has a premium live sports portfolio with proven, high-quality distribution to millions of sports fans across both cable television and now direct-to-consumer with the exciting opportunities to innovate on Max," said NASCAR president, Steve Phelps. "We are thrilled to reunite with their talented team to bring America’s leading motorsport back to TNT Sports as a key pillar of their live sports programming mix in 2025.”

This will mark the continuation of TNT Sports’ 32-year relationship with NASCAR, a collaboration that began in 1983 and one that has been centered on innovation and creativity that was instrumental to the growth of the sport.