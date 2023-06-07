NABLF Honors Broadcasters’ Public Service

KCCI -TV of Des Moines, IA accept their award for its reporting on Iowa's EMS Emergency

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF) honored the recipients of the 2023 Celebration of Service to America Awards tonight during a gala held at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. last night

The awards, presented by Bonneville International and Hearst Television, honor the impact and excellence in community service and philanthropy by local radio and television stations.

The 2023 Celebration of Service to America Award winners are:

Service to Community Award for Radio, Broadcast Ownership Group

Guaranty, Future DJ Radio Day

Service to Community Award for Television, Broadcast Ownership Group

Gray Television, The Sixth Investigative Series

Service to Community Award for Radio, Large/Major Market

KSTP-FM, Hubbard Broadcasting, St. Paul, Minn., KS95 FM Buck$ for Babe

Service to Community Award for Television – Large/Major Market

WBNS-TV, TEGNA Inc., Columbus, Ohio, Maria’s Message: Education on distracted driving

Service to Community Award for Radio – Medium Market

WHKO-FM, COX Media Group, Dayton, Ohio, 99.1FM Care for Kids Radiothon for Dayton Children’s Hospital

Service to Community Award for Television – Medium Market

KCCI-TV, Hearst Television, Des Moines, Iowa, Essential: Iowa’s EMS Emergency

Service to Community Award for Radio – Small Market

WLEN-FM, Lenawee Broadcasting, Lenawee County, Associated Charities Back to School Fire

Service to Community Award for Television – Small Market

KTTC-TV, Gray Television, Rochester, Minn., Fifth District Eagles Cancer Telethon

“The Celebration of Service to America Awards recognizes the radio and television stations that exemplify broadcasters’ commitment to educating, uplifting and enriching audiences and communities across the country,” said NABLF President Michelle Duke. “The incredible and irreplaceable work by tonight’s honorees is a testament to broadcasting’s 100-year legacy of philanthropy and public service. We congratulate our station winners and all of our nominees for their outstanding work to better the lives of their listeners and viewers.”

As previously announced, Wayne Brady was presented with the Service to American Leadership Award, NABLF’s highest individual honor. In addition, JP Morgan Chase was honored with the Corporate Leadership Award for the company’s commitment to philanthropy and community service.

Bonneville International President Darrell Brown, who recently announced he will retire at the end of August, was presented with a special recognition honoring his service to NABLF, including his tenure as chair of the NABLF Board since January 2019.

The event was hosted by “GMA” Saturday and Sunday co-anchor and ABC News correspondent Gio Benitez. Nelson Cade III, a finalist on NBC’s “The Voice,” performed during the ceremony. Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Reps. Garret Graves (R-LA-06) and Tim Walberg (R-MI-5), Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Brendan Carr, WUSA (TEGNA) weeknight anchor Lesli Foster and WRC (NBCU) anchor Jummy Olabanji presented the awards to station winners.

A special production of the awards ceremony will air nationally on broadcast stations later this year.