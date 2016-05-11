NAB TV Board Elect Howell, Wall

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced that the NAB Television Board of Directors has elected two new members, Hilton H. Howell, Jr., and Louis Wall. Howell is the president and vice chairman of Gray Television; Wall serves as the president of SagamoreHill Broadcasting.

The newly elected members of the board will replace two seats, one of which was formerly filled by Executive Committee member Marci Burdick of Schurz Communications.

Howell and Wall’s terms will begin at the upcoming NAB Joint Board meeting in June.