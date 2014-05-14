NAB TV Board Adds Harris

WASHINGTON — NBCUniversal Executive Vice President and General Counsel Kimberley Harris has been chosen to assume the NBC network seat on the NAB TV Board of Directors, NAB has announced.



The seat was previously held by Meredith Baker, who was recently named president and CEO of CTIA-The Wireless Association.



Harris joined NBCUniversal in 2013 and provides legal advice to the company’s senior management team and supervises the law department. She also coordinates NBCUniversal’s global regulatory and legislative agenda.



Harris was previously a partner in the litigation department of Davis Polk & Wardwell. She first joined the firm as an associate in 1997 and was named a litigation partner in 2007.



She also served in the White House Counsel’s Office from 2010 to 2012, most recently serving as deputy counsel and deputy assistant to the President. Harris joined the White House from the U.S. Justice Department, where she worked as senior counsel to the assistant attorney general in the department’s Criminal Division.



Harris graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University and has a J.D. from Yale Law School. She served as a law clerk to the Honorable Charles S. Haight, Jr., U.S. District Court, S.D. New York from 1996 to 1997.