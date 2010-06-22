NAB to hold satellite operator training event

The NAB will hold a training seminar for satellite uplink operators, engineers and technicians Oct. 4-7 in Washington, D.C.

The seminar, which is certified by the Satellite Users Interference Reduction Group (SUIRG), will be taught by Sidney Skjei of Skjei Telecom. The seminar will provide information on the theory of satellite communications as well as all operational aspects of ground equipment used at uplink and downlink facilities.

The four-day event costs $1250 for NAB members and $1550 for all others. The fee includes instructional material, continental breakfast and lunch.