NAB Show: Pebble Launches PRIMA Software Platform

EPSOM, Surrey, UK—The automation, content management, and integrated channel specialist Pebble, has announced that it will be launching a new software platform PRIMA at the 2024 NAB Show on booth #W3267.

PRIMA, the Platform for Real-time Integrated Media Applications, has been designed to provide a unified set of services targeting flexible deployment, security, economic scalability, and centralized management. It has been built from the ground up to utilize leading technologies in a way that addresses the rapidly evolving needs of Pebble’s growing customer base, the company said.

The initial product set for PRIMA leverages Pebble’s core business of channel origination and consists of applications covering playout, workflow, and control. Media and broadcast organizations deploying PRIMA solutions will benefit from Pebble’s many years at the forefront of developing playout, channel origination, and file-based workflow management, as well as PRIMA’s integration of Pebble’s leading NMOS-based IP stream configuration and management to ensure future-proof workflows.

“PRIMA is an exciting addition to Pebble’s range of solutions that significantly expands our addressable market and importantly addresses key requirements that our customers are looking for from modern software applications, such as security, cost efficiency, and flexible scalability,” comments Peter Mayhead, Pebble CEO. “We are delighted with the initial response to it that we’ve had from customers.”

PRIMA is being introduced alongside Pebble’s established range of market leading playout solutions, and has been carefully designed to both integrate with and expand the capabilities of the existing product line. PRIMA also significantly expands the range of customer applications that Pebble can address, leading to exciting new opportunities for the company as it looks to further develop its market-leading technology to occupy new niches in the broadcast and media ecosystem.

Attendees can find out more at booth #W3267 during the NAB Show, 14-17 April.