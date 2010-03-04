NAB Show organizers announce ‘Transmedia’ Super Session panelists

Organizers of the 2010 NAB Show have announced a diverse panel of experts to lead its new "Unboxing Advertising and Entertainment: Building a Transmedia Experience" Super Session, scheduled for Tuesday April 13.

The panel will include:

• Jesse Alexander, writer/producer of "Heroes" and "Lost";

• Ivan Askwith, director of strategy at creative agency Big Spaceship ("Tim Burton at MOMA" and "The Million Baby Crawl”);

• Elan Lee, chief designer and founder of Fourth Wall Studios ("Watchmen" and "Kings" ARGs);

• Mike Monello, co-founder and executive creative director at entertainment marketing agency Campfire ("True Blood" and "Discovery Channel: Shark Week"); and

• Ian Sander, executive producer of "Ghost Whisperer."

The new Super Session will focus on how top entertainment and digital advertising creatives tell stories and build brands across multiple platforms. Speakers will discuss their approach to designing fictional worlds; shaping content for specific media; and enhancing interactivity and audience engagement.