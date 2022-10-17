NAB Show NY: VITEC to Showcase Live Streaming Tool

NEW YORK—EZ-TV is VITEC’s enterprise-grade IPTV and digital signage platform, which combines broadcast-quality IPTV distribution with digital signage capabilities into an all-in-one integrated solution. The company says the platform is designed “to integrate with any IT environment and run on all types of networks: LAN, WAN and Wireless.”

The EZ TV platform offers an IPTV experience with live streaming, on-demand video, digital recording, mosaic player and time-shifted TV. EZ TV content security and user-access controls are certified by military units and content providers for local and multi-site applications. The EZ TV Digital Signage module uses hardware-based endpoints to deliver digital content with dynamic data and full HD and 4K content—all managed from a centralized server.

According to the company, more than a million enterprise users and TV displays are powered by the EZ TV platform, and it is “the in-house IPTV solution of choice” for news and media organizations, military units, government agencies, arenas and stadiums of colleges and professional sports teams.

