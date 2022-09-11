NAB Show NY: Blackmagic Unveils New Ultimatte 12 Processors

Blackmagic Design will feature four new models of its Ultimatte 12 real-time compositing processors that are designed at a lower cost while retaining the company’s standard of processing for edge handling, greater color separation, color fidelity and better spill suppression.

There are four new models, beginning with Ultimatte 12 HD, Ultimatte 12 4K and Ultimatte 12 8K model. This allows users to get an Ultimatte 12 for the television standard they are using. The fourth model is a lower-cost Ultimatte 12 HD Mini model with HDMI connections priced at only US$495. Ultimatte 12 HD Mini was designed to let ATEM Mini customers get the benefits of broadcast-quality keying to build fixed camera virtual sets.

All models of Ultimatte 12 include built-in frame stores so users can key using stills for backgrounds, eliminating the cost of external equipment. This means all compositing can be done in the Ultimatte itself.

The company says all Ultimatte 12 models, including the Ultimatte 12 HD Mini, have the same advanced image processing algorithms and a huge internal color space. This means all models produce identical quality compositions. The processing automatically generates internal mattes so different parts of the image are processed separately based on the colors in each area. This means customers get fine edge detail where it’s needed, and smoother transitions between colors or other objects in the scene. Everything is handled by new math and sub pixel processing that’s designed for quality and clarity.

The company is also showing a new Ultimatte Software Control app for Mac and Windows that’s available for download free of charge. This software lets the user control all Ultimatte 12 models without the additional cost of a hardware control panel.

