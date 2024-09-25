NAB Show New York Exhibitor Insight: Blackmagic Design

TV TECH: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2024 NAB Show New York?

BOB CANIGLIA: It’ll be interesting to see how companies are embracing SMPTE ST 2110. We see it as an important tool for the industry from a simplicity and flexibility standpoint, and recently announced a whole suite of products for the everyday user. Our new line of ST 2110 products provides the network infrastructure that allows video engineers to implement video over IP at their own pace. Some of these products convert signals to 10G Ethernet, and some include SFPs for a fiber connection if users need to accomplish a fiber run over a long distance. If an HDMI cable or SDI cable can’t do the job or if users slowly want to move into the ST 2110 environment, they can take a piecemeal approach using our products. We’re trying to avoid an all-or-nothing environment by doing this, instead allowing video engineers to keep using the products that they're using and augment their workflow as needed with this extra capability.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

CANIGLIA: 2024 has been a big year for Blackmagic Design, from hundreds of new features and powerful new AI-based tools in our latest release of DaVinci Resolve 19, to two new cameras in our Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K and PYXIS 6K, to our host of Blackmagic 2110 IP Converters and our exciting new Blackmagic Replay workflow, we are addressing the needs of customers across industries. From live production, AV and broadcast to filmmaking and post, there is truly something for everyone in our product lineup this year.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

CANIGLIA: Our focus is always on empowering the end user with affordable, high-quality products. For example, DaVinci Resolve 19, which remains completely free for anyone to download and begin using immediately, introduced a powerful new DaVinci Neural Engine AI tool with more than 100 feature upgrades including advanced noise reduction, isolation and tracking and smart reframe that automatically adjusts the framing of shots for different aspect ratios. Our Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K is a revolutionary new digital film camera that includes a new large format RGBW 36 x 24 mm sensor with larger photo-sites for 16 stops of dynamic range, interchangeable PL, LPL and EF lens mounts, and industry-standard Lemo and Fischer connections. URSA Cine is the first digital film camera with ultra-fast, high-capability Cloud Store technology built right in. At under $15,000, this camera gives users access to a Hollywood-quality camera at an affordable price.

TVT: What is it about the NAB Show New York that brings you back every year?

CANIGLIA: Being at NAB Show NewYork really provides the opportunity to speak to our customers in depth. Historically at NAB Show in Las Vegas, we have a bunch of new products that we’re introducing to the masses for the first time. By the time NAB Show New York comes around, customers have used the products or digested the information and considered how they might work in their own setup. This brings with it a wealth of insight and feedback. So, when we interact with customers in New York, it is more of a back-and-forth and we can get a bit deeper into their specific needs and use cases.