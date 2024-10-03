NAB Show New York Exhibitor Insight: Black Box Corp.

TV TECH: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2024 NAB Show New York?

DAVID ISOLA: AI tools and the integration into production workflows (i.e., asset management, editing, etc), cloud-based and remote production workflows, and (always) storage solutions!

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

ISOLA: We are excited to launch our latest addition to our IP KVM Emerald Solution—Emerald DESKVUE PE: An Innovative Workspace Switch for Signal Distribution and Processing. Emerald DESKVUE PE is a high-performance, smart workspace switch that revolutionizes the KVM-over-IP experience, enabling users to seamlessly interact with and take control of up to 16 selected systems at once from a single multimonitor console.

Part of the Emerald IP KVM ecosystem, the DESKVUE PE receiver allows for a customized operator setup, supporting up to four 4K/60Hz DisplayPort monitors on the desk or a video wall. Users experience intuitive interaction and superior control with easily adjustable layouts and movable windows, which simplify the management of vast system landscapes.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

ISOLA: The PE provides a higher level performance to the existing DESKVUE family member, EMD5104-R. It supports more than a 40% greater workload with precision user response. This is ideal for customers who need a lot of 4K sources displayed to the operator across multiple 4K or 5K screens.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A unique feature of DESKVUE PE is its fully customized visualization layout, which removes the limitation of predefined screen layouts and is a great advantage over other solutions on the market. Users can freely select, move and arrange up to 16 system windows on and over their desktop monitors; lock important systems in their focus view; instantly switch a system inside a window tile; and select team collaboration modes as private, exclusive or view-only.

Other benefits include the integrated EmeraldAV WALL software, which enables direct access to a 2x2 video wall to share contents with the team for collaboration. Embedded RDP/PCoIP/PCoIP-Ultra clients allow direct access to virtual machines without the need for additional transceivers, while reducing the system complexity, space and costs compared to competing solutions.

TVT: What is it about NAB Show New York that brings you back every year?

ISOLA: Different from the spring NAB Show in Las Vegas, NAB Show New York is a more intimate experience that allows for deeper interaction between exhibitors and attendees/customers!