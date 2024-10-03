NAB Show New York Exhibitor Insight: Black Box Corp.
TV TECH: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2024 NAB Show New York?
DAVID ISOLA: AI tools and the integration into production workflows (i.e., asset management, editing, etc), cloud-based and remote production workflows, and (always) storage solutions!
TVT: What will be your most important product news?
ISOLA: We are excited to launch our latest addition to our IP KVM Emerald Solution—Emerald DESKVUE PE: An Innovative Workspace Switch for Signal Distribution and Processing. Emerald DESKVUE PE is a high-performance, smart workspace switch that revolutionizes the KVM-over-IP experience, enabling users to seamlessly interact with and take control of up to 16 selected systems at once from a single multimonitor console.
Part of the Emerald IP KVM ecosystem, the DESKVUE PE receiver allows for a customized operator setup, supporting up to four 4K/60Hz DisplayPort monitors on the desk or a video wall. Users experience intuitive interaction and superior control with easily adjustable layouts and movable windows, which simplify the management of vast system landscapes.
TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?
ISOLA: The PE provides a higher level performance to the existing DESKVUE family member, EMD5104-R. It supports more than a 40% greater workload with precision user response. This is ideal for customers who need a lot of 4K sources displayed to the operator across multiple 4K or 5K screens.
A unique feature of DESKVUE PE is its fully customized visualization layout, which removes the limitation of predefined screen layouts and is a great advantage over other solutions on the market. Users can freely select, move and arrange up to 16 system windows on and over their desktop monitors; lock important systems in their focus view; instantly switch a system inside a window tile; and select team collaboration modes as private, exclusive or view-only.
Other benefits include the integrated EmeraldAV WALL software, which enables direct access to a 2x2 video wall to share contents with the team for collaboration. Embedded RDP/PCoIP/PCoIP-Ultra clients allow direct access to virtual machines without the need for additional transceivers, while reducing the system complexity, space and costs compared to competing solutions.
TVT: What is it about NAB Show New York that brings you back every year?
ISOLA: Different from the spring NAB Show in Las Vegas, NAB Show New York is a more intimate experience that allows for deeper interaction between exhibitors and attendees/customers!