NAB Show New York Attendance Tops 12K

NEW YORK—The 2024 NAB Show New York wrapped up on Oct. 10, with the NAB reporting that the two day event attracted more than 12,000 attendees, some 250 exhibitors, 50 of which are first-timers, and 20 new product launches.

Held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, the Show’s Q4 timing provided a pivotal opportunity for professionals to explore end-of-year purchases and prepare strategic decisions for 2025, the organizers said.

NAB Show New York continued to attract growing enterprise audiences, including government agencies, higher education, finance and more, the NAB said.

Attendees from Bank of America, Best Buy, Capital One, Dell, Ford Motor Company, IBM, JP Morgan Chase, LIV Golf, MLB, NASCAR, NBA, NFL, NHL, NYU, Pepsico, Pfizer, QVC, Samsung Ads, United Nations, U.S. Air Force, U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Military Academy and other notable brands attended, reinforcing the event's expanding reach. Attending brands from the core audience include ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, HBO, Audacy, Urban One and Univision.

The organizers also reported that NAB Show New York’s unique positioning in the media capital of the world attracted a high-quality audience of decision-makers, with 79% of attendees actively involved in buying decisions, which is up roughly 6% from last year, and 34% serving as final decision-makers. Notably, three-quarters of attendees do not attend NAB Show in Las Vegas, offering Exhibitors the chance to connect with a fresh regional audience. Additionally, preliminary data shows roughly 64% of attendees were first-timers, reinforcing the event’s ability to reach new professionals and drive meaningful business connections.

“NAB Show New York is where professionals across all industries come to connect, explore new technologies and make key business decisions,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director of NAB Global Connections and Events. “With Q4 being such a critical buying season, this event allows attendees to finalize their budgets and set the stage for 2025. Our Exhibitors provided the tools and solutions that will shape content creation, distribution and monetization in the coming year.”