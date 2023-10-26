NAB Show New York Attendance Jumps to More than 12,000
Participation was up 28% from last year
NEW YORK—As the NAB Show New Work wraps up on October 26, the organizers are reporting that attendance jumped by 28% to more than 12,000.
The show, which took place between October 24-26 at the Javits Center featured exhibits, conferences and networking events. There were nearly 270 exhibitors, which includes 60 first-time exhibitors showcasing the latest technology in broadcast, media and entertainment.
In addition, there were more than 225 sessions hosting nearly 300 speakers.
The NAB also announced that The 2024 NAB Show New York will be held October 8-10, 2024 (Exhibits October 9-10) and that NAB Show will be held April 13-17, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Registration for the NAB Show is expected to open soon.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.