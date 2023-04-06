NAB Show: Matrox Video to Demo Disruptive New Framework for Live Broadcast in the Cloud

MONTREAL—Matrox Video has announced that during the 2023 NAB Show it will be unveiling a new disruptive new technology that the company believes will change how developers and broadcasters handle tier 1 live production, both on premises and in the cloud.

The new approach is a software-only, asynchronous framework that runs on IT infrastructure. It can achieve highly scalable, responsive, low-latency, easy-to-control, and frame-accurate broadcast media facilities for both on-premises and cloud deployments.

With this technology, Matrox Video said it has built the missing framework for compromise-free live cloud production that the industry believed would take another 10 years to accomplish. It is the foundation for the broadcast infrastructure of the future and creates new opportunities for broadcasters and developers.

Matrox Video will announce all the details at a press conference on April 16. The company will also offer demonstrations in its booth.

Richard Cartwright, technical leader from Matrox Video will take a deep dive into the new technology at the Broadcast Engineering & IT Conference during the NAB Show. The presentation "Software-Only Facilities Running on an Asynchronous Framework: A Better Approach for Live Cloud Productions" will take place on April 16 at 1:50 p.m. PST in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Rooms W216-W218.

Attendees may also find out more about the new technology in the Matrox Theater, where AWS will join Matrox Video for several sessions throughout the show (all times are PST):

Tier 1 Live Production in the Cloud: Making It a Reality Today. Speaker: Richard Cartwright, Technical Leader (Matrox Video). Times: Sunday, April 16 at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Monday, April 17 at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday, April 18 at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

AWS Innovations: How Can Live TV Benefit From Moving to Cloud Infrastructure? AWS and Matrox Video Joint Presentation. Speakers: Noor Hassan, Senior Partner Solutions Architect, Broadcast (AWS); Richard Cartwright, Technical Leader (Matrox Video). Times: Monday, April 17 at noon; Tuesday, April 18 at 3 p.m.

Is Tier 1 Live Production in the Cloud Really 10 Years Away? AWS and Matrox Video Panel. Speakers: Gregoire Rouyer, Global Partner Lead, Broadcast (AWS); Francesco Scartozzi, VP Sales and Business Development (Matrox Video) (Moderator); Richard Cartwright, Technical Leader (Matrox Video). Time: Sunday, April 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Besides the activities around its new cloud production technology, Matrox Video will also demonstrate some of its other products that have become staples in many broadcast workflows:

Monarch EDGE Encoders and Decoders — Monarch EDGE 4K/multiHD encoders and decoders help organizations produce more broadcast-quality content with fewer resources by transporting up to four synchronized camera feeds over the open internet and public/private cloud for SDI-based productions. They are purpose-built for delivering broadcast-quality remote productions from any location. Built-in features like tally and talkback eliminate the need to purchase extra equipment, saving money and installation time.

ConvertIP SMPTE ST 2110 Converters — ConvertIP devices convert ST 2110 signals to HDMI or SDI. These fanless NMOS devices with PoE are 4K-ready and can be used in broadcast environments to support uncompressed and compressed (JPEG XS) workflows. Demonstrations will showcase subframe-latency transport, seamless switching, and NMOS-based routing.

Extio 3 IP KVM extenders — Extio 3 IP KVM extenders facilitate remote access and connectivity for users in broadcast studios, control rooms, and OB vans by enabling secure, low-bit-rate, and glitch-free 4Kp60 4:4:4 and up to quad 1080p60 4:4:4 video extension and switching over LAN, WAN, or internet. Readily compatible with common 1 Gigabit Ethernet networks, Extio 3 IP KVM extenders create scalable and cost-effective KVM matrix switching environments using standard networking equipment and infrastructures so users can readily access multiple broadcast systems from any user station.

Broadcast developer products — Matrox Video continues to expand its ST 2110 IP and 12G-SDI I/O cards within its developer product families and to enrich its hardware and software in response to 4K and 8K market requirements. The new DSX LE5 12G card provides 12G-capable relay bypass for up to four channels of 12G-SDI. The add-on DSX LE5 IP cards and X.mio5 ST 2110-22 cards with JPEG XS enable broadcasters to transport multiple channels of 4K and 8K ST 2110 video content within a 25GbE or even 10GbE pipeline. The advanced, ultra-low-latency support on both the X.mio5 and DSX LE5 12G-SDI and ST 2110 products further reduce latency with high-density and high-resolution video streams. This support gives applications more processing time by delivering the buffers earlier, thereby reducing total latency to as little as a one-frame delay, with stability. Furthermore, Matrox Video has migrated its feature-rich File IO support to the Linux platform in its latest software release so developers can build their systems across platforms.

Related sessions in the Matrox Theater will be:

Matrox Video and GlobalM Case Study: How BBC Studios Leveraged the Cloud for Distribution of the Queen's Funeral. GlobalM and Matrox EDGE. Speakers: Paul Calleja, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder (GlobalM). Times: Sunday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday, April 18 at 10 a.m.

Extend the Reach of a Standard ST 2110 Network Using IPMX Workflows. IPMX and Matrox ConvertIP. Speaker: Sam Recine, VP of Sales, Americas and Asia-Pacific, AV/IT Group (Matrox Video). Times: Sunday, April 16 at 11 a.m.; Tuesday, April 18 at 2 p.m.

Finally, Matrox Video will host happy hour on Monday, April 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Booth N2121. NAB attendees are invited for drinks, light snacks, and networking.

More information about Matrox Video and its products is available at www.matrox.com/en/video (opens in new tab).