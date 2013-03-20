NAB Show Highlights ‘The Canyons’

LAS VEGAS – Film and television producer Braxton Pope (“Shrink,” “The Take”) will appear at NAB Show on Wednesday, April 10 to recount his uncharted journey to bring “The Canyons” to theaters.







Opening in July 2013, “The Canyons” is the first of its kind in movie making: Crowdfunded via Kickstarter and cast online via website Letitcast and other online sources. IFC Films recently acquired the movie – directed by Paul Schrader (writer “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull”; director “American Gigolo” and “Affliction”) – launching a fresh discussion around this new wave of filmmaking, described by Schrader as “cinema for the post-theatrical era.”



The conversation will be moderated by New York Times Magazine contributing writer Stephen Rodrick, whose January cover story of his experiences while embedded with the production launched a media frenzy.



The session will be presented as part of NAB Show’s Super Session Series, which offers high-level perspective on the trends and technologies impacting the future of entertainment and media. Featuring thought leaders and visionary thinkers, Super Sessions explore innovative concepts, strategies and technologies that shape the media marketplace of tomorrow. The 2013 NAB Show takes place April 6-11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. For NAB Show attendee registration information, click here.