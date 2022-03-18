NAB Show Exhibitor Insight: Riedel Communications Inc.—Joyce Bente, President/CEO Riedel – The Americas

TV TECH: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2022 NAB Show?

JOYCE BENTE: I think at the NAB Show we are going to see a lot of remote production and collaboration solutions, because right now, remote is all the rage! Good thing we identified the enormous potential of remote and distributed productions years ago and have since been investing in associated technologies with the goal of reducing the ecological and economical footprint for both us and our customers. When the pandemic struck, there was no need for a hasty reaction and quick fixes as we had networks, products and solutions for remote workflows already in place.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

BENTE: Riedel is all about unveiling products at the show and we don’t like to give advance notice. What I can say is that we’ll be presenting a wealth of new additions and updates to their SmartPanel portfolio that will make the multifunctional interfaces of the 1200 and 2300 Series more powerful than ever. We’ll also be showcasing innovations and new features for our wired and wireless intercom product lines, Artist and Bolero, as well as a new addition to our headset range. And, as you might recall, in 2020 we took over this really forward-thinking IP video company from Montreal called Embrionix. We integrated their technologies into our MediorNet product line and the 2020 NAB Show was going to be our big coming out party. Well, that didn’t happen, as we all know. So, there are still a lot of people out there who don’t know Riedel as an IP video distribution and processing company.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

BENTE: MediorNet IP offers a flexible, small form-factor where a plethora of processing, such as encoding/decoding ST 2110 gateways, JPEG XS and even a multiviewer can essentially fit in the palm of your hand. The density achieved in such a small footprint is astounding. And to top that off, it easily scales! You are no longer bound by chassis size, you can just add a new node nearby or anywhere IO is required to create a larger router footprint, distributed over the network. In all locations, you can change out one SFP for another or select a different processor as up to three App processors can be loaded on a single SFP. This functionality allows you to adapt your system to current challenges.

On the Artist-1024/Bolero side, we are the only comms company with an AES67/SMPTE ST 2120-30/31 end-to-end system and Bluetooth connectivity. Bolero uses an Advanced DECT Receiver, which is unique in that it can differentiate between multipath reflections to cancel group and phase delay, increasing the SNR of the RF layer. This gives Bolero incredible range, which is perfect for large areas such as stadiums, theme parks, large venues, and movie production sets. Bolero warns when you are out of range and lets you know when you are back. Plus, Bolero has a handy, wide hanger and bottle opener on the belt clip.

TVT: How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected your company's business over the past two years and how will it impact how you exhibit at this year's show?

BENTE: Not going to lie, 2020 was hard. We make a lot of products for the live entertainment industry and a lot of projects were put on hold. But then 2021 came along and became a phenomenal year. We gained ground with new verticals, such as Cinema. Before COVID-19, people could get by with walkie-talkies or walking over to speak to someone. But with COVID-19, people cannot get close so point-to-point communications would be required, and the point-to-point communications would need to be really clear, crystal clear. We have crystal clear communications in our Bolero system. So, during COVID-19, Bolero has found this whole new vertical that we’ve been growing in as more people discover what it can do. Also, with the acquisition of Embrionix, MediorNet IP as well as MediorNet TDM sales have gone through the roof as people look for ways to work remotely or in more distributed fashions.

Regarding exhibitions, we are a European headquartered company with more than 800 people, so we usually bring a lot of people from around the world, but this year we are anticipating a reduced presence in stand personnel due to Riedel’s ongoing commitment to our employee’s health and well-being. We are observing COVID-19 protocols and respecting employees travel comfort levels. I anticipate a strong Americas team presence this year and hopefully getting back to normal next year.