NAB Show Draws 98,000 People

LAS VEGAS—The National Association of Broadcasters released preliminary figures for the 2014 NAB Show indicating that more than 98,000 have registered.



“NAB Show continues to reign supreme as the leading global showcase for cutting-edge technologies covering all stages of media and entertainment production,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Communications Dennis Wharton. “We are elated that so many communications and entertainment professionals from around the world have made NAB Show their yearly destination to grow their talents and operations. We thank our exhibitors and attendees for a job well-done this week and look forward to their continued support in making NAB Show the must-attend event for media industry professionals.”



NAB reported total registered attendance for the 2014 NAB Show was 98,015, an uptick of more than 4 percent from 2013. Exhibit space was also up more than 7 percent from the previous year, with the event comprising 1,746 exhibiting companies spanning 945,000 net square feet of exhibit space.



TOTAL REGISTERED ATTENDEES: 98,015



INTERNATIONAL ATTENDEES: 25,989



COUNTRIES REPRESENTED: 159



NEWS MEDIA ATTENDEES: 1,674



The 2013 NAB Show final attendance was 93,850.



International and news media attendance figures are included in the overall registration number. All numbers are based on pre-show and onsite registration and subject to an ongoing audit.